Coming to the films, ‘Bahubali: The Beginning’ shattered numerous records, not only in India but also on the international stage, making waves in countries like Japan, China, and major European regions. Its sequel, ‘Bahubali 2: The Conclusion’ garnered an astounding Rs. 1810 crores, solidifying its status as the second highest-grossing film in the history of the Indian box office. Both films boasted an impressive ensemble cast comprising talented stars such as Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, and Nassar.