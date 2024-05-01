On Tuesday, April 30, renowned director SS Rajamouli unveiled his latest project. Titled ‘Bahubali: Crown of Blood,’ the release of the animated web series was announced by the acclaimed filmmaker, known for his work on the two-part ‘Bahubali’ films. He also confirmed that the trailer would be released soon.
Accompanying the announcement was a video showcasing the title emerging from the smoke, accompanied by people chanting ‘Bahubali.’
Sharing the video, the filmmaker wrote, “When the people of Mahishmati chant his name, no force in the universe can stop him from returning. Bahubali: Crown of Blood, an animated series trailer, arrives soon!” Watch the video below:
Advertisement
The filmmaker has yet to provide further details regarding the cast and storyline of the series. But what’s guaranteed is that it will explore the ‘Bahubali’ universe, offering a deeper dive into its characters and narratives.
However, this is not the first occasion where ‘Bahubali’ has ventured into the realm of animation. In 2017, the filmmaker launched a four-season animated series named ‘Bahubali: The Lost Legends.’ The series was made available on Amazon Prime Video.
Coming to the films, ‘Bahubali: The Beginning’ shattered numerous records, not only in India but also on the international stage, making waves in countries like Japan, China, and major European regions. Its sequel, ‘Bahubali 2: The Conclusion’ garnered an astounding Rs. 1810 crores, solidifying its status as the second highest-grossing film in the history of the Indian box office. Both films boasted an impressive ensemble cast comprising talented stars such as Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, and Nassar.
Advertisement
After the worldwide success of the filmmaker’s recent project ‘RRR’ and its Oscar-winning song ‘Naatu Naatu,’ Rajamouli’s reputation as a great storyteller keeps growing. Audiences are getting excited about ‘Bahubali: Crown of Blood’ and are curious to see how he will make this epic story even better.