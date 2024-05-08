SS Rajamouli Unveils The World Of Animated Series ‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood’, Shares How It Expands The ‘Baahubali’ Universe

After the trailer launch of the much-awaited animated series ‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood’, the makers unveiled the world of their upcoming show at AMB Cinemas, Hyderabad on May 7. Backed by Graphic India and Arka Mediaworks Production Pvt Ltd along with filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli, Sharad Devarajan & Shobu Yarlagadda, the show is helmed and produced by Jeevan J. Kang and Navin John. It is all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar starting May 17, 2024.
‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood’ promises to take the audience back in time on an epic journey of the clash of the empires. The series would depict how Baahubali and Bhallaladeva join hands to protect the great kingdom of Mahishmati and the throne against their greatest threat.
Present at the event, creator of the world of Baahubali, S.S. Rajamouli said, "Hyderabad holds a special place in my heart, as it is the city where the Baahubali franchise was created. It feels wonderful to be here unveiling a new chapter in the Baahubali saga with 'Baahubali: Crown of Blood.' Collaborating with Graphic India, Arka Mediaworks and Disney+ Hotstar has been an incredible experience, as their passion and dedication to create older animation in India has been truly inspiring.”
He added, “Together, we have crafted a story that not only expands the Baahubali universe but also promises to captivate audiences with its epic animation, emotional depth, and complex characters. Witness the clash of empires as the legendary warriors of Mahishmati unite to save their motherland in Baahubali: Crown of Blood on Disney+ Hotstar."
Sharad Devarajan, co-Creator, writer and producer of ‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood’, said, "Bringing 'Baahubali: Crown of Blood' to life has been an exhilarating journey for all of us at Graphic India. When we first embarked on this project, we knew we were taking on a great responsibility - to create an animated series that would live up to the legacy of the Baahubali franchise.”
Sharad Kelkar, actor behind the voice of ‘Baahubali’, added, “I have lent my voices to a lot of characters but Baahubali: Crown of Blood holds a special place in my heart due to my long association with this franchise. Baahubali:Crown of Blood takes this franchise to a whole new level - for fans and new audiences alike. Breathing life into this character yet again is a surreal feeling - like I am stepping into a whole new world unlike anyone has ever seen before.”
The audience can witness the new chapter in the ‘Baahubali’ legacy with ‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood’ on Disney+ Hotstar from May 17, 2024.