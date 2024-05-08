SS Rajamouli Unveils The World Of Animated Series ‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood’, Shares How It Expands The ‘Baahubali’ Universe

Present at the event, creator of the world of Baahubali, S.S. Rajamouli said, "Hyderabad holds a special place in my heart, as it is the city where the Baahubali franchise was created. It feels wonderful to be here unveiling a new chapter in the Baahubali saga with 'Baahubali: Crown of Blood.' Collaborating with Graphic India, Arka Mediaworks and Disney+ Hotstar has been an incredible experience, as their passion and dedication to create older animation in India has been truly inspiring.”