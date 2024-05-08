South Cinema

Sharad Kelkar's Evolution From Small-Town Boy Who Stammered To Voice Of Baahubali

Actor Sharad Kelkar, who has become the voice of the titular character in the 'Baahubali' franchise, shared that the voicing of the character empowered him in many ways.

Actor Sharad Kelkar
Actor Sharad Kelkar Photo: Instagram
On Tuesday, Sharad attended a press event with S. S. Rajamouli along with studio executives at a multiplex chain in the Kondapur area of Hyderabad and took a stroll down memory lane.

The actor shared with the media how his life completely changed after voicing the character. "A boy from a small town, who stammered, became the voice of Baahubali. My life completely changed after the film," the actor told media persons.

Sharad yet again has voiced the character of Baahubali in the upcoming streaming series 'Baahubali: The Crown of Blood'.

Talking about the series, he said, "The characters and the emotions are the same, in fact all the voices in Hindi are the same".

"In the film, I had Prabhas Garu for reference but here, I had to voice the character first and then it would go into animation. So, I had to really do it from scratch putting all my imagination to the test."

Produced by Graphic India, Arka Mediaworks production, S.S. Rajamouli, Sharad Devarajan and Shobu Yarlagadda, ‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood’ drops on Disney+ Hotstar on May 17, 2024.

