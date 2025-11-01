Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 1: SS Rajamouli's Film Starring Prabhas Off To A Strong Start

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Epic, headlined by Prabhas, hit the screens worldwide on October 31
It is a combined film of two blockbusters–Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion
The epic drama had a strong opening at the box office
SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Epic–a combined film of two blockbusters–Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, hit the theatres worldwide on October 31, 2025, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. The 3-hour-44-minute film has footage from both films with new technical enhancements, restored or previously unseen scenes, and selective alterations. The film was released in multiple premium formats, including IMAX, 4DX, D-Box, Dolby Cinema, and EPIQ. The magnum opus has been receiving an overwhelming response, with fans flocking to theatres to witness the grandeur on the big screen once again. It also had a strong start at the box office.
Baahubali: The Epic box office collection Day 1
According to Sacnilk, the film opened at Rs 9.25 crore for all languages. On Thursday, it collected Rs 1.15 crore. So, the total box office collection of Baahubali: The Epic stands at Rs 10.4 crore. The Hindi version of the film has earned an estimated Rs 1.25-1.50 crore net.
The Prabhas starrer recorded an overall Telugu occupancy of 63.63% on Friday. The morning and afternoon shows filled 53.02% and 59.36% of seats, respectively, while the evening and night shows recorded the highest footfall at 65.18% and 76.97%, respectively.
About Baahubali franchise
Alongside Prabhas, Baahubali also starred Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, and Nassar, among others, in significant roles.
Baahubali 1 was released on July 10, 2015, followed by the second instalment on April 28, 2017.
The franchise became a pan-India phenomenon, and expanded with spin-offs–2017 prequel novel The Rise of Sivagami and the animated series Baahubali: The Lost Legends.
Baahubali earned Rs 650 crore worldwide, while Baahubali 2 raked in Rs 1788.06 crore. The second instalment holds the third position in the highest-grossing Indian films of all time after Aamir Khan's Dangal (2016) and Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024).