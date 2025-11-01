Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 1: SS Rajamouli's Film Starring Prabhas Off To A Strong Start

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Epic–a combined film of two blockbusters–Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, hit the theatres worldwide on October 31, 2025, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. The 3-hour-44-minute film has footage from both films with new technical enhancements, restored or previously unseen scenes, and selective alterations. The film was released in multiple premium formats, including IMAX, 4DX, D-Box, Dolby Cinema, and EPIQ. The magnum opus has been receiving an overwhelming response, with fans flocking to theatres to witness the grandeur on the big screen once again. It also had a strong start at the box office.