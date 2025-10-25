BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Accuses TMC Of Assisting Rohingya Infiltrators In West Bengal

Suvendu Adhikari alleges TMC is helping Rohingya infiltrators settle in West Bengal.
West Bengal Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was facilitating the settlement of Rohingya infiltrators in the state by providing them with fake documents.
According to PTI, whilst addressing the ‘Bijoy Sankalp’ rally at Gangarampur in Dakshin Dinajpur district, Adhikari warned that if the TMC government remained in power after the next assembly elections, the state’s demographic balance could be altered.
Claiming that the BJP was not opposed to Indian Muslims, Adhikari said, “We are against Rohingya infiltrators who will be identified, removed from records and eventually deported once the BJP assumes power.” He countered criticisms by TMC, Congress and Left parties that the BJP was anti-Muslim, adding, “I have never said we don’t need Muslim votes. I have only questioned why we are not receiving their support, which I believe is being manipulated by the TMC for vote-bank politics.”
He highlighted that beneficiaries of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s social welfare schemes include Muslims, asserting that the BJP under Modi is committed to the upliftment of every community, PTI reported.
Adhikari also claimed that the Hindu population in West Bengal has declined under TMC rule, projecting it could fall from 85 per cent to 65 per cent by the 2027 census. “Hindus face serious challenges in Bangladesh, and we fear a similar outcome here unless demographic changes are checked,” he added.
Turning to law and order concerns, he referenced the recent rape of a female medical student in Durgapur and alleged assaults on female medical staff and a minor girl in state-run hospitals. “It is shameful that women are not safe under a government led by a woman chief minister. From Kamduni and R G Kar to Durgapur, perpetrators are increasingly emboldened,” Adhikari said.
According to PTI, Union minister Sukanta Majumdar, who also addressed the rally, called for the removal of the Mamata Banerjee government to “rescue West Bengal from the current situation.”
(With inputs from PTI)