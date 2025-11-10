Adhikari Promises Tata’s Return and Clean Governance If BJP Wins Bengal in 2026

Suvendu Adhikari pledged that the BJP would bring back the Tata group to invest in West Bengal if it wins the 2026 Assembly elections.
Adhikari accused the TMC of helping illegal infiltrators and vowed that those given documents “illegally” would be identified and deported.
He asserted that there would be "no bribery and corrupt middlemen" if the BJP forms the government next year.
"I promise that if the BJP comes to power in the 2026 Assembly polls, Tata will invest in a big way in Bengal and won't have to leave in such an unceremonious manner," Adhikari said, referring to Tata Motors’ exit from Singur in October 2008.
Addressing a rally in Burdwan town on Sunday, Adhikari recalled that when announcing the withdrawal of the Singur project, Ratan Tata had said a "trigger was put at his head symbolically to quit Bengal".
"The then Tata group chairman said he was leaving 'bad M' and going to 'good M'. He indicated Mamata Banerjee and Narendra Modi, then Gujarat CM, as bad and good M, respectively," the BJP leader claimed.
"We will ensure employment through OMR sheets transparently. There will be no bribery and corrupt middlemen. The state is saddled with 8 lakh crore loan, has 2.15 crore unemployed, 60 lakh migrant labourers. All these will be things of the past and Bengal will be on the fast track of economic progress," Adhikari said.
Accusing the TMC of aiding illegal infiltrators, Adhikari added, "All those Bangladeshi and Myanmarese Muslims given voter ID cards and ration cards illegally by the TMC will be detected, detained and deported following the SIR exercise."
(with PTI inputs)