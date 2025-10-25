14 Candidates File Nomination For Nuapada Assembly Bypoll

A total of 14 candidates are contesting the by-election for the Nuapada assembly constituency.
A total of 14 candidates are contesting the by-election for the Nuapada assembly constituency, officials confirmed on Friday. Friday was the final day for withdrawal of nominations, and no candidate chose to pull out, authorities said, PTI reported.
Among those in the fray are Jay Dholakia (BJP), Snehangini Chhuria (BJD), Ghasiram Majhi (Congress), Ramakanta Hati (Samajwadi Party), Hemant Tandi (Bahujan Mukti Party), and Shukadhar Dandsena (Odisha Janata Dal).
Eight independent candidates are also in the race: Ashraya Mahandan, Chakranta Jena, Bhuvan Lal Sahu, Kishore Kumar Bag, Nita Bag, Lakshmikant Tandi, Bhaktabandhu Dharua, and Lochan Majhi.
The by-election was called following the death of sitting BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia. The BJP has nominated his son, Jay Dholakia, who recently joined the party.
The BJD has fielded Snehangini Chhuria, while Congress has chosen Ghasiram Majhi, who had contested the 2024 Assembly elections from the same constituency as an independent after being denied a party ticket. Majhi had finished second in the 2024 polls in Nuapada.
Voting for the bypoll is scheduled for November 11, with the counting of votes set for November 14.
