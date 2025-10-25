Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

Jannik Sinner defeated Alex de Minaur in straight sets to reach the final of the Vienna Open.
The first seed won 6-3 6-4 in just under 90 minutes and will now face either Alexander Zverev or Lorenzo Musetti in the showpiece match in Austria.
Sinner made a fast start to proceedings, breaking in De Minaur’s first two service games to race to a 4-0 lead.
De Minaur converted a break point of his own soon after, marking the first time Sinner had dropped a service game in the tournament, but the Australian was unable to force a tie-break as Sinner clinched the first.
And it was a similar story in the second, with Sinner triumphing on De Minaur’s serve in back-to-back games before securing the win with his first match point.
Data Debrief: Sinner extends indoor hot streak
Sinner is now one win away from regaining his Vienna Open crown, after also winning the competition in 2023.
The Italian is now 16-4 at the event, while he has also won each of his last 20 indoor matches on hard courts.
This will also be Sinner’s eighth final of 2025. He won three of his previous seven finals this season, emerging victorious at the Australian Open, Wimbledon and in Beijing.