Indian Nurse Jailed And Caned In Singapore For Molesting Hospital Visitor

The 34-year-old Elipe Siva Nagu had reportedly molested a male visitor at Raffles Hospital in June.

Indian Nurse Jailed And Caned In Singapore For Molesting Hospital Visitor
Representative image
Summary
  • An Indian national employed as a staff nurse at a leading private hospital in Singapore has been sentenced to one year and two months in jail.

  • According to The Straits Times, 34-year-old Elipe Siva Nagu molested a male visitor at Raffles Hospital in June, under the false pretext of wanting to “disinfect” him.

  • The court heard that the offence had a lasting psychological impact on the victim, who continues to experience flashbacks of the incident.

An Indian national employed as a staff nurse at a leading private hospital in Singapore has been sentenced to one year and two months in jail, along with two strokes of the cane, after pleading guilty to a charge of molestation.

According to The Straits Times, 34-year-old Elipe Siva Nagu molested a male visitor at Raffles Hospital in June, under the false pretext of wanting to “disinfect” him. Following the incident, Elipe was immediately suspended from his nursing duties.

The court heard that the offence had a lasting psychological impact on the victim, who continues to experience flashbacks of the incident. Details about the victim, including his age, were withheld from court documents.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Eugene Phua told the court that on June 18, the victim had gone to the hospital on North Bridge Road to visit his grandfather, who was warded there. At about 7.30 PM, while the victim was using a patient’s toilet, Elipe peered inside.

On the pretext of wanting to “disinfect” the visitor, Elipe applied soap to his hand and proceeded to molest him, said DPP Phua. The shocked victim remained frozen during the encounter and later returned quietly to his grandfather’s bedside.

Court documents did not specify what occurred immediately after, but the matter was reported on June 21, and Elipe was arrested two days later.

On Friday, the court sentenced Elipe to one year and two months’ imprisonment and two strokes of the cane.

With PTI inputs

