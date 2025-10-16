Supreme Court Informed Of Stay On Execution Of Indian Nurse Nimisha Priya In Yemen

Execution of Kerala nurse on death row in Yemen stayed; new mediator intervenes, next court hearing in January 2026.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya yemen death sentence supreme court
Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya
Summary
  • Execution of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya in Yemen has been stayed, the Supreme Court was told.

  • A new mediator has intervened in the case, with no adverse developments reported.

  • The Supreme Court has scheduled the next hearing for January 2026, open for early listing if needed.

The Supreme Court on Thursday was informed that the execution of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya, sentenced to death in Yemen for murder, has been stayed and that no adverse developments are occurring at present.

Attorney General R. Venkataramani, appearing for the Centre, told a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta that a new mediator has intervened in the case.

Asked by the bench about the status of the execution, counsel for the petitioner organisation, Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council, which is providing legal support to Priya, confirmed that the execution is currently stayed.

"There is a new mediator who has stepped into the picture," Venkataramani said, adding, "The only good thing is, nothing adverse is happening," according to PTI.

The petitioner’s counsel suggested that the matter may be adjourned. The bench directed, “List in January 2026. It will be open for the parties to apply for early listing in case the situation so demands,” PTI reported.

The Supreme Court is hearing a plea seeking directions to the Centre to use diplomatic channels to secure the release of the 38-year-old nurse, who was convicted of murdering her Yemeni business partner in 2017.

Earlier, on August 14, the apex court had been informed that there was "no immediate threat" to Priya. Her execution, initially scheduled for July 16, had been stayed, the court was told.

According to PTI, the Centre had informed the court on July 18 that all possible efforts were underway to ensure Priya’s safe return. Priya’s mother had travelled to Yemen, with the Delhi High Court granting her permission to negotiate with the victim’s family.

Priya, a native of Palakkad, Kerala, was sentenced to death in 2020 and her final appeal was rejected in 2023. She remains imprisoned in a jail in the Yemeni capital, Sana’a.

The petitioner’s counsel noted that, under Sharia law, the payment of blood money to the deceased’s family could be explored, and the family might consider pardoning Priya if compensation is provided. On July 17, India stated that it was in touch with Yemeni authorities and certain friendly nations to reach a "mutually agreeable solution," PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)

