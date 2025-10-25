Football

AC Milan 2-2 Pisa, Serie A: Rossoneri Drop Points As Visitors Snatch Late Point

Zachary Athekame scored with a long-range drive in injury time to rescue a 2-2 draw for Serie A leader AC Milan against bottom club Pisa on Friday and avoid what would have been the surprise result of the Italian league season so far. Athekame was about 10 yards outside the area when the ball was played to him following a corner, but his low shot found its way through traffic and inside the near post to deny Pisa a first win at Milan since 1981. The newly promoted side has yet to win a game since returning to the top tier this season after a 34-year absence.