Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest LIVE: Delhi CM To Make 'Big Reveal' On Liquor Money From ED Custody Today

Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest LIVE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 and subsequently sent to the judicial custody of the probe agency till March 28 by a Delhi Court. Kejriwal was arrested for his alleged connection in excise policy-linked money laundering case while the ED called him the 'kingpin' of the liquor money scam. Kejriwal's arrest sparked massive protests by Aam Aadmi Party supporters across the country while the INDIA bloc also condemned the ED action, calling the probe agency 'a political tool of BJP'. According to his wife Sunita Kejriwal, the Delhi CM will reveal the 'truth' about the policy case on Thursday.