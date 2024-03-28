National

Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest LIVE: Delhi CM To Make 'Big Reveal' On Liquor Money From ED Custody Today

Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest LIVE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 and subsequently sent to the judicial custody of the probe agency till March 28 by a Delhi Court. Kejriwal was arrested for his alleged connection in excise policy-linked money laundering case while the ED called him the 'kingpin' of the liquor money scam. Kejriwal's arrest sparked massive protests by Aam Aadmi Party supporters across the country while the INDIA bloc also condemned the ED action, calling the probe agency 'a political tool of BJP'. According to his wife Sunita Kejriwal, the Delhi CM will reveal the 'truth' about the policy case on Thursday.

Outlook Web Desk
28 March 2024
28 March 2024
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrested by ED from his residence | PTI

AAP Workers Distribute 'Main Bhi Kejriwal' Campaign Phamplets To People

As part of the 'Main Bhi Kejriwal' campaign launched by Aam Aadmi Party in response to Kejriwal's arrest, the party workers distributed pamphlets to people outside the ITL Metro Station in Delhi on Thursday, hours ahead of his court hearing.

'Severe Consequences': Delhi HC Cautions Lawyers Protesting Against Kejriwal's Arrest

Delhi High Court on Wednesday cautioned lawyers against staging protests on court premises against the arrest of Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, saying the consequences would be "severe".

Delhi HC Refuses To Grant Interim Bail To Kejriwal

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to grant interim relief to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, arrested by the ED in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy 'scam'.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued notice on the Aam Aadmi Party leader's petition challenging his arrest and the subsequent remand granted to ED and asked the agency to file its response, including on interim relief, before April 2.

The judge, in the order, stated that the matter would be taken up for final disposal on April 3 and no adjournment shall be granted.

Delhi High Court - null
Excise 'Scam': Delhi HC Refuses To Interfere With CM Kejriwal's Arrest By ED

BY PTI

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Live: INDIA Bloc To Hold 'Maha Rally' On March 31 To Protest Against Kejriwal's Arrest

The INDIA bloc has announced the 'maha rally' at Ramlila Maidan on March 31 following Kejriwal's arrest in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case.

Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely said, "The mega 'save democracy' rally on March 31 will be addressed by top leaders of the Congress and the INDIA bloc parties, strongly opposing the BJP government's determined attempt to misuse and undermine constitutional agencies to suppress and harass opposition leaders."

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Live: 'We Encourage Fair, Transparent Legal Process', Says US On Kejriwal's Arrest

The United States it is commited to closely monitor the latest updates regarding Arvind Kerjwal's arrest. Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs in India called in a US diplomat on Wednesday to address the US' comment, which New Delhi considered as interference in its 'internal matter'.

"We encourage fair, transparent and timely legal processes for each of these issues," said US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller over comments on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest and also on the freezing of Congress bank accounts.

ED arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 21 in the Delhi excise or liquor policy case - null
US Reiterates Stand On Kejriwal's Arrest, Says Also Aware Of Cong's Charge Of Frozen Accounts

BY Outlook Web Desk

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Live: What Is Delhi Excise Policy Scam All About?

The now-scrapped Delhi Excise policy lowered the legal drinking age to 21 and replaced government-owned liquor stores with private businesses.

It also introduced different registration requirements for liquor brands based on their pricing and sales performance outside of Delhi.

Further, the annual fee for obtaining a liquor vending license was raised substantially from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 75 lakh and also allowed 849 private vendors to obtain licenses through a competitive bidding process.

But the policy was ultimately scrapped due to reported violations.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal comes out of the Rouse Avenue Court after appearing in the Enforcement Directorate summons case, in New Delhi, Saturday, March 16, 2024. - PTI
What Is The Liquor Policy Case In Which Arvind Kejriwal Has Been Arrested? What Next For The Delhi CM?

BY Outlook Web Desk

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Live: Why was Arvind Kejriwal Arrested?

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener was arrested by the ED on March 21 in an excise policy-linked money laundering case and subsequently remanded to the agency's custody till March 28.

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Live: Kejriwal To Be Produced In Court Today

Kejriwal is likely to be produced before a city court on the conclusion of his ED custodial remand.

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Live: Delhi CM's 'Big Reveal' Today

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita claimed her husband would do a "big expose" on the alleged excise policy scam in court on Thursday. His wife Wednesday also claimed that no money was found in multiple raids conducted by the central probe agency.

Arvind Kejriwal's Wife Sunita Kejriwal - null
'He'll Reveal Everything On March 28': Arvind Kejriwal's Wife Sunita Says Big Disclosure Coming Up

BY Outlook Web Desk

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Live: Background

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by Enforcement Directorate on March 21 and subsequently sent to the judicial custody of the probe agency till March 28 by a Delhi Court.

Kejriwal was arrested for his alleged connection in excise policy-linked money laundering case while ED called him 'kingpin' of the liquor money scam.

Kejriwal's arrest sparked massive protests by Aam Aadmi Party supporters across the country while the INDIA bloc also condemned the ED action, calling the probe agency 'a political tool of BJP'.

