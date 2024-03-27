'He'll Reveal Everything On March 28': Arvind Kejriwal's Wife Sunita Says Big Disclosure Coming Up

Arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita said on Wednesday that her husband has said that he will "reveal everything in the court on March 28" in connection with the money laundering case linked to the excise or liquor policy case.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 21 in the Delhi excise or liquor policy case. Arvind Kejriwal is in ED custody till March 28.
Allegations are that Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge repeatedly refuted by AAP.
In a video message on Wednesday, Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal said, "Two days ago, Arvind Kejriwal sent a letter to Water Minister Atishi regarding the water and sewer problems in Delhi... The central government filed a case against him. Do they want to destroy Delhi? Do they want the people to keep suffering?"
"Arvind Kejriwal is very pained by this... In the so-called liquor scam, ED has conducted more than 250 raids. They are searching for the money of this so-called scam. They have found nothing yet... Arvind Kejriwal has said that he will reveal everything in the court on March 28," Sunita Kejriwal said.
"He will reveal where the money of the liquor scam is... He will also provide proof...," she said.
Meanwhile, a Delhi BJP delegation met Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Wednesday to demand a probe into the "letters" being sent by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to his ministers from ED custody.
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva told reporters that the party's delegation during its meeting with Arora at the Delhi Police Headquarters demanded a probe into whether the "letters" being written by Kejriwal were genuine and also into the role of his ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj who have claimed to have received them.