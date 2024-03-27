Delhi HC To Hear Arvind Kejriwal’s Plea Today, US Calls For ‘Fair, Timely And Transparent’ Legal Process | Top Points

Delhi High Court will hear Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal's plea against his arrest and remand by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in excise policy case on Wednesday. Reportedly, US has encouraged India to ensure "a fair, transparent, and timely legal process" for the jailed leader.
The case pertains to the alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's now scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.
Kejriwal’s petition will be heard by Delhi High Court around 10:30 am today.
Here is all about the development:
Kejriwal in his plea has sought his immediate release on account of the arrest and the subsequent remand to ED being “illegal".
US government is monitoring reports of Kejriwal's arrest and has encouraged its Indian counterpart to ensure "a fair, transparent, and timely legal process" for the jailed Delhi Chief Minister and opposition leader, Reuters report quoted a State Department spokesperson as saying.
Earlier, Germany while commenting on the Kejriwal’s arrest had said :”We assume and expect that standards relating to independence of judiciary and basic democratic principles will also be applied in this case.”
India reacted strongly to the Germany’s comment on Kejriwal, summoning the German envoy and labelling the Foreign Office spokesperson's remark "blatant interference in internal matters”.
Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 and was subsequently remanded by Delhi’s Rose Court Avenue to the ED's custody till March 28.
Kejriwal, in his plea, said he is a "vocal critic" of the ruling BJP at the Centre, an opposition leader and a partner in the INDIA bloc, hence, the ED, which is under the Union government's control, has been "weaponised".
Kejriwal who is also AAP’s national convener had moved the high court last week, however his request for an urgent hearing was turned down. The Delhi HC was closed for the festival of Holi.
Kejriwal's arrest came hours after the Delhi High Court last week refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the ED.
Kejriwal the third top AAP leader after Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh to be sent to judicial custody in the excise policy case.
In the ED's chargesheet, Kejriwal's name has been mentioned multiple times. ED has alleged that the accused in the excise policy case were in touch with Kejriwal for formulating the liquor policy that resulted in undue benefits to them in return for which they paid kickbacks to the AAP.