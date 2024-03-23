Arvind Kejriwal Claims Delhi Police Officer Misbehaved With Him, Seeks His Removal From Security Cordon

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has claimed that a senior police officer misbehaved with him. AAP supremo has leveled allegations on the same officer who had allegedly manhandled former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on the premises of a court in the city last year.
Kejriwal has made this claim in an application filed in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court in which he has sought the removal of the officer from his security cordon.
Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the liquor policy case - has claimed that Assistant Commissioner of Police AK Singh had misbehaved with him while he was being brought to the court for his hearing in the remand application moved by the agency earlier on Friday.
Singh is the same officer who was accused of restraining Sisodia by the neck on the premises of the same court last year when reporters were asking him a question.
Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday night, becoming the first sitting chief minister to face such an action. The AAP chief was produced in the Rouse Avenue court, which granted the agency his custody for seven days.
The ED, which is investigating the money laundering angle in the case, had sought Kejriwal's custody for 10 days and said it needed to confront him with the other accused.
The agency has claimed that the chief minister and the AAP had received kickbacks in exchange for favours and that he was the "kingpin" and a “key conspirator” in the alleged scam.
The total proceeds of the crime, according to the ED, are Rs 600 crore. It has claimed that the Delhi liquor policy provided a profit margin of 12% for wholesalers and nearly 185% for retailers. Of the 12%, six was to be recovered from wholesalers as kickbacks for AAP leaders and a lobby called the South Group allegedly gave Rs 100 crore in advance to another accused in the case, Vijay Nair, who was linked to the ruling party in Delhi.