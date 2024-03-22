National

In Pictures: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Taken Into ED Custody Over Excise Policy Case

After an initial interrogation of two hours by the central probe agency Enforcement Directorate (ED), the sitting chief minister of Delhi and the national convenor of Aam Admi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal was taken into custody on Thursday night in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case. The probe agency's action came after Kejriwal repeatedly refused to appear before them, terming the summons illegal.