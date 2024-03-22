National

In Pictures: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Taken Into ED Custody Over Excise Policy Case

After an initial interrogation of two hours by the central probe agency Enforcement Directorate (ED), the sitting chief minister of Delhi and the national convenor of Aam Admi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal was taken into custody on Thursday night in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case. The probe agency's action came after Kejriwal repeatedly refused to appear before them, terming the summons illegal.

22 March 2024
ED arrests Arvind Kejriwal | Photo: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal being taken to the Enforcement Directorate office in an excise policy-linked money laundering case, in New Delhi.

ED arrests Arvind Kejriwal | Photo: PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal being taken away from his residence after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 21, 2024.

ED arrests Arvind Kejriwal | Photo: PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal being taken away from his residence after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 21, 2024.

ED arrests Arvind Kejriwal | Photo: PTI
Police detain AAP MLAs Jarnail Singh, Rituraj and Reman who were protesting in support of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal outside his residence, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 21, 2024.

ED arrests Arvind Kejriwal | Photo: PTI
In this file image Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal interacts with locals over water bills, in New Delhi.

ED arrests Arvind Kejriwal | Photo: PTI
In this file photo Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with the state cabinet minister Atishi attends the inauguration of a school at Paschim Vihar area, in New Delhi.

ED arrests Arvind Kejriwal | Photo: PTI
In this file image Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge during a luncheon hosted by Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi at his residence, in New Delhi.

ED arrests Arvind Kejriwal | Photo: PTI
In this file photo Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat in New Delhi.

ED arrests Arvind Kejriwal | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
In this file image Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attends inauguration of a three-lane flyover at Sarai Kale Khan, in New Delhi.

ED arrests Arvind Kejriwal | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
In this file image Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attends a dharna near Rail Bhavan in New Delhi.

ED arrests Arvind Kejriwal | Photo: PTI/Subhav Shukla
In this file photo Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with social activist Anna Hazare in New Delhi.

