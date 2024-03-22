In Pictures: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Taken Into ED Custody Over Excise Policy Case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal being taken to the Enforcement Directorate office in an excise policy-linked money laundering case, in New Delhi.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal being taken away from his residence after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 21, 2024.
Police detain AAP MLAs Jarnail Singh, Rituraj and Reman who were protesting in support of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal outside his residence, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 21, 2024.
In this file image Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal interacts with locals over water bills, in New Delhi.
In this file photo Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with the state cabinet minister Atishi attends the inauguration of a school at Paschim Vihar area, in New Delhi.
In this file image Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge during a luncheon hosted by Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi at his residence, in New Delhi.
In this file photo Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat in New Delhi.
In this file image Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attends inauguration of a three-lane flyover at Sarai Kale Khan, in New Delhi.
In this file image Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attends a dharna near Rail Bhavan in New Delhi.
In this file photo Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with social activist Anna Hazare in New Delhi.