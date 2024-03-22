National

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest LIVE Updates: Delhi CM’s SC Hearing Today, AAP Calls For Nationwide Protest

Kejriwal arrest LIVE news: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the central probe agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday night. The arrest of the Delhi chief minister, possibly the most high-profile arrest in the excise policy ‘scam’, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls comes as a major setback to the Aam Admi Party (AAP). Kejriwal's arrest on Thursday led to a massive protest in Delhi by the AAP members while the Opposition parties condemned the move as well. While the party workers are expected to stage nationwide protests outside the offices of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Supreme Court has also scheduled to hear the case in the morning.