Arvind Kejriwal Arrest LIVE Updates: Delhi CM’s SC Hearing Today, AAP Calls For Nationwide Protest

'Aisi Taisi Democracy': Omar Abdullah Slams Centre
Launching a verbal attack on the ruling BJP over sitting chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, "Aisi Taisi Democracy. For all the talk of 400+ seats, the ruling dispensation is displaying a remarkable degree of nervousness. Having a sitting opposition CM arrested by a pliable central agency within days of the general elections being announced is a blot on democracy."
Advertisement
After Independence, Kejriwal Brought Change: Punjab Minister
Extending support to the arrested Delhi CM, Punjab Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said, “The whole country saw the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal by the ED. He is being implicated in a false case. I want to say that after independence, Kejriwal was a politician who brought change. He has given free electricity, improved schools and made Delhi corruption-free. He has done the same for Punjab. I condemn this arrest.”
Advertisement
Rahul Gandhi Speaks To Kejriwal's Family, Likely To Offer Legal Support
As per media reports, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke to Arvind Kejriwal's family and assured Congress' support.
It has been reported that Gandhi is likely to meet the AAP chief's family on Friday and provide legal help.
Security Tightened Outside ED Office In Delhi
Security measures have been beefed up outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Delhi following the areest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in an excise policy-linked money laundering case on Thursday night.
Advertisement
Aam Admi Party (AAP) To Stage Nationwide Protest Today
The Aam Admi Party (AAP) is all set to stage a nationwide protest on Friday outside the BJP's offices. In Delhi, AAP workers have been asked to assemble outside its national headquarters at ITO at 10 am.
Strongly condemning ED's move, yesterday the party workers staged a protest outside Kejriwal's residence in Delhi.
Advertisement
SC Hearing Scheduled Today
Taking cognisance of the quick escalations on Thursday late evening in the matter of Delhi CM Kejriwal's arrest by ED in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy scam, the Supreme Court has listed the case for hearing on Friday morning.
Advertisement
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal In ED Custody - Key Points
The central probe agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday late evening arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the now scrapped Delhi Excise Policy-linked money laundering case. Kejriwal has been taken to the probe agency's headquarters in Delhi. The arrest took place after an interrogation of nearly two hours at Kejriwal's residence.
The probe agency's action came after Kejriwal had repeatedly refused to appear before the federal anti-money laundering agency, terming the summons illegal.
On Thursday, this development of arresting a sitting chief minister for the very first time came hours after the Delhi High Court denied protection to the Aam Admi Party (AAP) supremo from any coercive action by the agency.
The arrest of the 55-year-old national convenor of the party right ahead of the Lok Sabha polls awaited within a month drew angry reactions from the party workers. Extending support toward Kejriwal, Delhi minister Atishi claimed Kejriwal will continue to be Delhi CM and, "If need be, he will run the government from jail."
However, the BJP though demanded that Kejriwal should step down as chief minister on moral grounds.