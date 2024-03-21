Delhi CM Kejriwal Moves HC Seeking 'No Coercive Action' In Excise Policy 'Scam'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday moved a fresh plea in the High Court, seeking no coercive action against him in the excise policy "scam" case.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued nine summons to Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case till now. Kejriwal has skipped all the summons.
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the stand of the ED on the petition by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging the summons issued to him in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.
The investigating agency claimed the petition of the AAP national convenor, which also challenges certain provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, was not maintainable.
A bench headed by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait granted two weeks' time to the ED to file its reply on this aspect.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had moved the court in the wake of the latest summons, the ninth issued by the ED asking him to appear before it on March 21 for questioning under the provisions of PMLA.
Kejriwal Skips ED Summons In Money Laundering Case Linked To Delhi Jal Board
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, March 18, skipped the Enforcement Directorate summons in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board.
The AAP termed the summons "illegal" and accused the BJP government at the Centre of using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to target Kejriwal.
The ED had summoned Kejriwal for questioning on Monday 18 in a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board.
"Delhi CM and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before ED today. When there is bail from the court, why is ED sending summons again and again? ED summons are illegal," AAP said on Monday.