Kejriwal Skips ED Summons In Money Laundering Case Linked To Delhi Jal Board

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday skipped the Enforcement Directorate summons in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board.
The AAP termed the summons "illegal" and accused the BJP government at the Centre of using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to target Kejriwal.
The ED had summoned Kejriwal for questioning on Monday 18 in a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board.
"Delhi CM and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before ED today. When there is bail from the court, why is ED sending summons again and again? ED summons are illegal," AAP said on Monday.
Arvind Kejriwal has also skipped ED summons in Delhi excise policy case eight times. A fresh and ninth such notice in the excise policy case stipulates him to appear before an ED investigating officer on March 21.
In the Delhi Jal Board case, the ED has claimed that funds obtained through corruption in a contract awarded by the Delhi government's department were allegedly channelled as election funds to the AAP, the ruling party in Delhi.
In February, the ED conducted raids at the residences of Kejriwal's personal assistant, a Rajya Sabha MP from AAP, a former DJB member, a chartered accountant, and others as part of this probe.
The ED's case is based on a CBI FIR alleging irregularities in a DJB contract awarded to a company -- NKG Infrastructure Ltd. -- for a sum of Rs 38 crore even though the company "did not meet" the technical eligibility criteria.
(with PTI inputs)