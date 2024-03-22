National

Kejriwal Sent To ED Custody Till March 28; Agency Says He Used CM Position To Aid AAP, Used Funds For Goa Polls

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi's Chief Minister, faces accusations from the Enforcement Directorate of using his position to facilitate money laundering for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Outlook Web Desk
22 March 2024
22 March 2024
       
PTI
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Photo: PTI
Enforcement Directorate (ED) has accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of using his position to facilitate money laundering for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The ED claimed that Kejriwal played a central role in an alleged liquor scam case, benefiting the AAP through the proceeds of crimes.

According to the federal agency, Kejriwal, along with ministers of the Delhi government and AAP leaders, conspired in the Delhi Excise scam. They allege that Kejriwal was deeply involved in formulating the excise policy of 2021-22 to favour certain individuals and demanded kickbacks from liquor businessmen in exchange for policy favours.

Further, the court sent him to ED custody till March 28.

'Used Profits In Goa Election Campaign'

The ED arrested the 55-year-old former IRS officer and activist from his official residence in Delhi's Civil Lines area under the anti-money laundering law. They assert that Kejriwal "was directly involved in the use of proceeds of crime generated in the Goa election campaign of the AAP (in 2022) to which he is the convenor and the ultimate decision maker".

During the Goa polls, cash payments were allegedly made to individuals involved in the election campaign activities of the AAP. The ED claims these activities were managed by former AAP communications chief Vijay Nair and AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak. Additionally, one AAP candidate for the Goa elections admitted to receiving funds in cash for election expenses from AAP volunteers.

For the first time in the two-year-old probe, the ED stated that the AAP was a major beneficiary of the proceeds of crime from the Delhi liquor scam. They alleged that around Rs 45 crore in cash from these proceeds was used in the AAP's Goa election campaign and transferred via 'Angadiya' routes, known for moving large cash sums.

It further said, "In this manner, AAP has committed the offence of money laundering through Sh Arvind Kejriwal and the offences thus are covered by section 70 of the PMLA."

The ED contends that Kejriwal, as the national convenor and member of the national executive of the AAP, holds ultimate responsibility for the use and generation of funds for election expenses. They assert that he controlled major AAP activities and used his position as Delhi's Chief Minister to facilitate money laundering for the party.

Kickbacks, the agency claims, were allegedly generated by the 'South Group' members, including arrested BRS leader K Kavitha and others. YSRCP MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy reportedly told the ED that he met Kejriwal with a desire to participate in the Delhi liquor business, where Kejriwal mentioned that Kavitha had already approached him with an offer to pay Rs 100 crore to the AAP.

Legal Proceedings And Previous Arrests

Despite nine summonses, Kejriwal allegedly failed to cooperate with the probe, withholding crucial information during his statement recording under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED seeks his custody to uncover the remaining proceeds of the crime and interrogate him alongside other accused and witnesses involved in the kickbacks given to the AAP and its leaders.

The case revolves around alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing Delhi's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped. Earlier, AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh were arrested by the ED and are currently in judicial custody. Kejriwal's name has been mentioned multiple times in the charge sheets filed by the ED, alleging his involvement in the scam.

