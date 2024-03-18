The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed a Delhi court on Monday that the investigation into the alleged conspiracy involving Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia is ongoing and that arrests of some "high-profile individuals" might occur soon.
"Our investigation regarding the conspiracy is ongoing. Some high-profile person or anyone else may be arrested," stated the CBI’s counsel.
Regarding Sisodia's allegations of trial delay, the CBI argued that it had not caused any delays and was following due process. The CBI’s counsel emphasized that the investigation into the Delhi excise policy is at a critical stage. Additionally, Sisodia is deemed the main accused and alleged kingpin of the conspiracy, directing other officials, as per the CBI.
According to the CBI, Manish Sisodia was confronted with sensitive documents and evidence and could potentially tamper with evidence. Allegedly, he destroyed phones on the date the case was registered.
Representing Manish Sisodia, Senior Advocate Mohit Mathur argued that 13 months have passed since Sisodia's incarceration and 4.5 months since the Supreme Court's order, yet arguments on the chargesheet are incomplete.
Sisodia moved a regular bail plea before Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court following the Supreme Court's previous order denying him bail, granting him liberty to apply for bail within three months if the trial was delayed. Mathur argued that there was no loss to the government exchequer due to the police, and revenue had, in fact, increased.
"No loss since the license fee was 73-75 crore, up from 69 crores, as per their submission. No loss to any private person either. Consumers benefited; there’s no one who can say they suffered a loss," argued Sisodia’s counsel.
Mathur highlighted that Sisodia has been in custody since February 26, 2023, and has not misused any indulgences granted to him. He pointed out that both the CBI and ED have filed their supplementary chargesheets and complaints, completing their investigations regarding Sisodia.
Furthermore, Mathur argued that there had been no significant progress in the trial since Sisodia's arrest. He emphasized that whether the trial had progressed slowly, as described by the Supreme Court, is for the court to analyze. Manish Sisodia, arrested by the CBI on February 26, is currently detained in Delhi's Tihar Jail. The ED arrested Sisodia in the money laundering case stemming from the CBI-led FIR on March 9, after questioning him in Tihar Jail.
The Supreme Court rejected bail pleas filed by Sisodia in corruption and money laundering cases related to the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy. The top court denied relief to Sisodia and noted the tentative establishment of a money trail amounting to Rs 338 crore in the case.