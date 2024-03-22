'Mai Bhi Kejriwal': AAP Workers And Supporters Hit Delhi's Streets After CM's Arrest

`Delhi Minister Atishi with AAP workers stage a protest at ITO against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22, in New Delhi.
Rapid Action Force personnel detain a supporter of Aam Admi Party, or Common Man's Party, during a protest against the arrest of their party leader Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi.
An AAP worker protests at ITO against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22, in New Delhi.
AAP supporters raise slogans against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22, outside the party office, in New Delhi
Rapid Action Force soldiers stand guard outside outside the office of Bharatiya Janata Party where supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party, or Common Man's Party, had gathered in protest, in New Delhi.
Delhi Ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj with AAP workers stage a protest at ITO against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22, in New Delhi.
Delhi Minister Atishi with AAP workers being detained during a protest at ITO against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22, in New Delhi.
AAP supporters raise slogans against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22, outside the party office, in New Delhi.
Supporters of Aam Admi Party, or Common Man's Party, shout slogans during a protest against the arrest of their party leader Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi.
An AAP worker being detained during a protest at ITO against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22, in New Delhi.