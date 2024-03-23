National

‘This Arrest Doesn’t Surprise Me’: Arvind Kejriwal’s Message From ED Custody

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested on alleged corruption charges linked to the contentious liquor excise policy case.

Outlook Web Desk
23 March 2024
Sunita Kejriwal reads out message of Arvind Kejriwal | Photo: X
info_icon

Sunita Kejriwal, who is the wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrested in the Delhi liquor excise policy case, on Saturday read out a message from his husband written in Enforcement Custody.

Sunita Kejriwal who is also the former IRS officer read out message of the AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. The message was circulated on social media platforms.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal being produced before the Rouse Avenue Court, in New Delhi, Friday, March 22 - PTI
Delhi Liquor Policy Case: ED Calls Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin' Of Scam, Delhi CM Gives First Reaction Since Arrest

BY Outlook Web Desk

"I have struggled a lot, this arrest doesn't surprise me," the Delhi Chief Minister said in his message.

"There are several forces within and outside India that are weakening the country. We have to be alert, identify these forces and defeat them. Women in Delhi must be thinking that Kejriwal is behind bars. Who knows if they will get Rs 1000. I appeal to them to trust their brother, their son. There is no jail that can keep him behind bars for long. I will come out soon and keep my promise," Sunita Kejriwal said, reading out the AAP supremo's message.

ED arrests Arvind Kejriwal - | Photo: PTI
In Pictures: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Taken Into ED Custody Over Excise Policy Case

BY Photo Webdesk

