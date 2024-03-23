‘This Arrest Doesn’t Surprise Me’: Arvind Kejriwal’s Message From ED Custody

"There are several forces within and outside India that are weakening the country. We have to be alert, identify these forces and defeat them. Women in Delhi must be thinking that Kejriwal is behind bars. Who knows if they will get Rs 1000. I appeal to them to trust their brother, their son. There is no jail that can keep him behind bars for long. I will come out soon and keep my promise," Sunita Kejriwal said, reading out the AAP supremo's message.