‘This Arrest Doesn’t Surprise Me’: Arvind Kejriwal’s Message From ED Custody

Sunita Kejriwal, who is the wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrested in the Delhi liquor excise policy case, on Saturday read out a message from his husband written in Enforcement Custody.
Sunita Kejriwal who is also the former IRS officer read out message of the AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. The message was circulated on social media platforms.
"I have struggled a lot, this arrest doesn't surprise me," the Delhi Chief Minister said in his message.
"There are several forces within and outside India that are weakening the country. We have to be alert, identify these forces and defeat them. Women in Delhi must be thinking that Kejriwal is behind bars. Who knows if they will get Rs 1000. I appeal to them to trust their brother, their son. There is no jail that can keep him behind bars for long. I will come out soon and keep my promise," Sunita Kejriwal said, reading out the AAP supremo's message.