National

Arvind Kejriwal's Wife Condemns Modi's 'Arrogance of Power' Following Delhi CM's Arrest

Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the arrest of her husband by the Enforcement Directorate, calling it an 'arrogance of power'.

Advertisement

O
Outlook Web Desk
22 March 2024
22 March 2024
       
File photo
info_icon

A day following the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party Convener, Arvind Kejriwal, by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the excise policy case, his wife Sunita Kejriwal criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She labelled it as an 'arrogance of power'.

In a post on X, she stated, “Modiji had your thrice-elected Chief Minister arrested out of arrogance of power. He is attempting to suppress everyone. This is a betrayal of the people of Delhi. (Loosely translated in English)"

She further mentioned, "Your Chief Minister has always stood by you. Whether inside or outside, his life is dedicated to the country. The public knows everything, that he is Janardan. Jai Hind (Loosely translated in English)."

Advertisement

The ED has produced Kejriwal in court and sought his 10-day custody. The court's order is awaited.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Women Are Voting In Record Numbers But Still Fall Behind In Electoral Politics
  2. Taylor Swift's 'Static Noise' Video Is No.1 On iTunes Top Videos Chart, Teases 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album
  3. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Grant Page Dies At 85: Iconic ‘Mad Max’ Stuntman Passes Away After Suffering A Fatal Car Crash
  5. IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Meets Alan Walker- RCB Unbox Event Unites Cricket And Music
  6. CAA Doesn’t Take Anyone’s Citizenship, Centre Tells SC, Seeks Time To Reply On Pleas Challenging Law
  7. Zomato 'Pure Veg Fleet' Row: CEO Deepinder Goyal Rolls Back Green Dress Code Amid Backlash
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: ECI Takes Note Of Non-compliance On Unauthorised Political Ads