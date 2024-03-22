Arvind Kejriwal's Wife Condemns Modi's 'Arrogance of Power' Following Delhi CM's Arrest

A day following the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party Convener, Arvind Kejriwal, by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the excise policy case, his wife Sunita Kejriwal criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She labelled it as an 'arrogance of power'.
In a post on X, she stated, “Modiji had your thrice-elected Chief Minister arrested out of arrogance of power. He is attempting to suppress everyone. This is a betrayal of the people of Delhi. (Loosely translated in English)"
She further mentioned, "Your Chief Minister has always stood by you. Whether inside or outside, his life is dedicated to the country. The public knows everything, that he is Janardan. Jai Hind (Loosely translated in English)."
The ED has produced Kejriwal in court and sought his 10-day custody. The court's order is awaited.