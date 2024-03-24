The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold protest against the BJP and arrest of the party’s supremo Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate on Sunday. In view of the AAP’s protest programme, the Delhi Police has beefed up security in the national capital.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the ED in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy case. The Rouse Avenue Court on Friday remanded Kejriwal to six days of ED custody till 28 March.
The Delhi Police has deployed barricades on roads leading to BJP headquarters, ITO, and in front of the probe agency’s office, where AAP leaders and supporters are likely to gather.
Top points of AAP’s Sunday protest programme:
The AAP has said the party’s leaders and supporters are likely to gather at Shaheedi Park to protest against the BJP. Reportedly, the INDIA bloc is also likely to join the AAP workers' protest against Arvind Kejriwal's dramatic arrest on Thursday by the ED in a now-scrapped Delhi liquor excise policy case. AAP said there will be candle marches and burning of effigies in today's protest.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday issued first work order from ED custody. He instructed to solve water-related problems in the national capital areas.
Earlier, during AAP’s Saturday protest, Delhi Cabinet ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj were detained by the police. The two ministers and others were taken away in police buses after they refused to disperse from Central Delhi's ITO intersection, which is near the headquarters of the AAP and the BJP.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal moved the high court and challenged his arrest by the ED but the court is unlikely to grant an urgent hearing. His plea is unlikely to be heard before March 27 as the court is closed for Holi.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal on Saturday evening met him at the ED office.
On Saturday, Sunita Kejriwal read out her husband's message, through a video link. She quoted her husband as saying that he cannot be kept behind bars for long and will return soon to fulfill his promises to the people.
AAP workers said they will not celebrate Holi and have called for a "gherao" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Tuesday.
The AAP asked the ED on Saturday to file a case against the BJP, alleging that the saffron party received crores of rupees from an accused in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam through electoral bonds.