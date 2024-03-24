Arvind Kejriwal Issues First Govt Order From ED Custody

Arvind Kejriwal's AAP has maintained that the leader will continue to run the Delhi government from jail if he has not been proven guilty. On Saturday, Punjab CM and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann said: "If he has not been proven guilty, he can run the government from jail. And as for election campaigning, it will be the promotion of Kejriwal's ideology. Every candidate [in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls] and every volunteer will campaign as Kejriwal."