From Sharing Stage With Anna Hazare To ‘Arrested’ For Corruption: How Arvind Kejriwal’s Journey Comes Full Circle

NEW DELHI, INDIA -AUGUST 19: Team Anna memeber Arvind Kejriwal speaks also seen Veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo by K Asif/The India Today Group via Getty Images)

NEW DELHI, INDIA -AUGUST 19: Team Anna memeber Arvind Kejriwal speaks also seen Veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo by K Asif/The India Today Group via Getty Images)