India Protests Germany's Remarks On Arvind Kejriwal, Calls It 'Blatant Interference'

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a strong protest to Germany on Saturday over remarks made by its Foreign Office Spokesperson concerning the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
The MEA conveyed its concerns, emphasising that such comments were viewed as interference in India's internal affairs and a challenge to the independence of its judiciary.
In a formal statement, the MEA stated, "The German Deputy Chief of Mission in New Delhi was summoned today and conveyed India’s strong protest on their Foreign Office Spokesperson’s comments on our internal affairs. We see such remarks as interfering in our judicial process and undermining the independence of our judiciary."
Advertisement
The ministry emphasised India's commitment to democracy and the rule of law, asserting that legal matters, including the case involving Arvind Kejriwal, would be dealt with according to due process. It also criticised what it termed as "biased assumptions" regarding the case.
Deputy Head of Mission of the German Embassy, George Enzweiler, was called upon by the ministry on Saturday, during which the protest was conveyed. Enzweiler was seen departing from the Ministry of External Affairs office located in the South Block of the national capital.
Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, which occurred on Thursday night in connection with a money laundering probe related to the Delhi liquor policy case, has stirred political debate within India.
Advertisement
Despite the ongoing legal proceedings, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Kejriwal, has affirmed that he will not resign from his post as Delhi's chief minister and intends to continue governing from jail. In contrast, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for Kejriwal's immediate resignation on moral grounds.
Also, The AAP has announced plans to stage a protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on March 26, condemning Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate.