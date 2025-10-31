Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam: SC Demands ED Reply On Chaitanya Baghel's Arrest Challenge

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi issued notice on Chaitanya's appeal against the Chhattisgarh High Court's October 17 order, which upheld his arrest despite claims of procedural irregularities under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. The court posted the matter for hearing after two weeks, allowing Baghel's rejoinder within four days of ED's counter.