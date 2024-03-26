There Should Be No Shortage Of Free Medicines, Kejriwal Directs From ED Custody; BJP Terms It Drama

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who currently is in the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody till March 28 in the Delhi excise policy case, has issued a second set of directions regarding the availability of medicines and tests to people at all government hospitals and Mohalla Clinics, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Tuesday.
Kejriwal's intervention came after receiving information about problems in laboratory tests available at Mohalla Clinics. However, Bharadwaj assured the health department will act immediately to address the issues.
The health minister further added that the latest directions from the chief minister showed that despite being in custody, he always thinks about the wellbeing of the people of Delhi.
However, taking a dig at the Delhi CM, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "A chief minister cannot issue any direction from the jail. This is a drama. I have complained about this to the L-G, demanding strict action against them."
Kejriwal's first order to Atishi
Before this, the AAP national convener issued directions to Water Minister Atishi to address the water and sewer issues in some parts of the city.
It has been reported that the matter of issuing directions while being in custody will be looked into by the ED to ascertain if it is in line with the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court's order issued to the agency and Kejriwal during his custody period.