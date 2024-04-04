National

Kejriwal Arrest Row: 2 Meetings Per Week Not Enough, Delhi CM Urges Court To Allow More Time With Lawyer

Instead of two, Delhi's sitting chief minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the court to allow him for five meetings per week with his lawyer. The application is likely to come up for hearing before special judge for ED cases Kaveri Baweja on Friday.

Advertisement

PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The national convenor of Aam Admi Party (AAP) and Delhi's sitting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday moved a city court urging it to allow him to spend more time with his lawyer in order to prepare for cases pending against him.

As per reports, in his application, Kejriwal claimed that two meetings every week with his lawyer, as permitted by the court, was not sufficient since he was facing multiple cases in various states and needed more time for consultation.

Arvind Kejriwal has been rapidly losing weight since his arrest, says Atishi - PTI
Kejriwal Lost 4.5 Kg Since Arrest, BJP Putting His Health At Risk By Keeping Him In Jail: Atishi

BY PTI

Instead of two, the AAP leader urged the court to allow him for five meetings per week. The application is likely to come up for hearing before special judge for ED cases Kaveri Baweja on Friday.

Advertisement

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal leaves from the Rouse Avenue Court in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 28, 2024. - PTI/File
Arvind Kejriwal To Stay Delhi CM As HC Rejects PIL Seeking His Removal: 'Let Democracy...'

BY Outlook Web Desk

The court had on April 1 sent Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15 in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

The ED has accused the AAP leader of being involved in the "entire conspiracy of Delhi liquor scam, in drafting and implementation of the policy, for favouring and benefiting from the quid pro, receiving kickbacks and eventually using part of proceeds of crime generated out of the scheduled offence in the election campaign for Goa Assembly elections".

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Southern Samrat: How Stalin Represents The Ethos And Legacy Of DMK
  2. Tamil Nadu: An Ideological War Between Dravidian Politics And Hindutva
  3. DC Vs KKR, IPL 2024, Match 16: Kolkata Knight Riders Claim A Huge 106-Run Win In Vizag - As It Happened
  4. Robert Downey Jr Birthday Special: 'Oppenheimer' To 'Tropic Thunder' - 5 Movies Which Prove He's Much More Than Just 'Ironman'
  5. Can You Get Ozempic at Costco? Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Retail Giant's New Healthcare Offerings
  6. 5 Exceptionally Strong Female Characters In Recent Movies
  7. Congress Expels Sanjay Nirupam Over 'Anti-Party Statements', He Says I Resigned Earlier
  8. Watch: Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe Groove To 'Just The Way You Are' At Their Sangeet Ceremony