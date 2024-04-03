National

Kejriwal Lost 4.5 Kg Since Arrest, BJP Putting His Health At Risk By Keeping Him In Jail: Atishi

However, the administration of Tihar jail, where Kejriwal is lodged till April 15, has denied the claims.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Arvind Kejriwal has been rapidly losing weight since his arrest, says Atishi Photo: PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been rapidly losing weight since his arrest on March 21, senior AAP leader Atishi claimed on Wednesday and accused the BJP of putting his health at risk by keeping him in jail.

However, the administration of Tihar jail, where Kejriwal is lodged till April 15, has denied the claims. A senior Tihar jail official said Kejriwal's vitals are normal.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. He has been sent to judicial custody till April 15.

"Arvind Kejriwal ji is a severe diabetic. Despite health issues, he remained engaged 24 hours a day in the service of the country. Since his arrest, Kejriwal's weight has decreased by 4.5 kg. This is very worrying. The BJP is putting his health at risk by putting him in jail," she alleged in a post on X in Hindi.

If something happens to Arvind Kejriwal, not just the whole country, even God will not forgive them, she added.

The Delhi chief minister has been allowed to have home-cooked food in Tihar jail. On Tuesday morning, Kejriwal's sugar level was low. He was under the watch of Tihar jail doctors as his sugar level kept fluctuating, officials have said.

