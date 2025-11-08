Delhi High Court Orders Enquiry Against Two Judicial Officers In Rape Case Allegations

The court cancelled the pre-arrest bail of the 51-year-old accused lawyer, observing that one of the key grounds for revoking bail is interference with the process of law.

Updated on:
Delhi High Court Orders Enquiry Against Two Judicial Officers In Rape Case Allegations
Photo: File photo
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Delhi High Court has ordered an administrative enquiry against two judicial officers accused of pressuring a woman lawyer to withdraw her rape allegations against another advocate.

  • The court also cancelled the pre-arrest bail of the 51-year-old accused lawyer, observing that one of the key grounds for revoking bail is interference with the process of law.

  • Her counsel told the court that a judicial officer had contacted her after the FIR was filed and advised her against undergoing a medical examination.

The Delhi High Court has ordered an administrative enquiry against two judicial officers accused of pressuring a woman lawyer to withdraw her rape allegations against another advocate.

The court also cancelled the pre-arrest bail of the 51-year-old accused lawyer, observing that one of the key grounds for revoking bail is interference with the process of law.

In an order uploaded late Friday night, Justice Amit Mahajan remarked that both parties involved had made an “absolute mockery of justice.”

“The circumstances brought forth in the present proceedings are so overwhelming that they have shocked the conscience of this court. The same reflects that there is apparent interference with the administration of justice, which warrants interference with the liberty granted to respondent no. 2 (accused),” the judge stated.

Expressing deep concern, the court said it was “appalled by the involvement of judicial officers in a case of such nature.” It further observed that while the allegations were still subject to investigation, they suggested a “flagrant lack of respect towards the criminal justice machinery.”

According to the complaint filed by the 27-year-old woman lawyer, she had met the accused through a friend and visited his residence for a party, during which he allegedly raped her. She said the accused, a widower, later promised to marry her and continued to engage in sexual relations with her by emotionally blackmailing her. The complainant also stated that she became pregnant in May this year.

She further alleged that the accused maintained close relations with certain judicial officers who, both before and after the registration of the FIR, attempted to contact and influence her.

Her counsel told the court that a judicial officer had contacted her after the FIR was filed and advised her against undergoing a medical examination. The officer allegedly offered a monetary settlement and informed her that “he had kept Rs 30 lakh to be paid to her.”

It was also claimed that the same judicial officer coerced the woman to soften her statement and suggested that the accused would “compensate her further” if she did so.

Noting that the accused had remained on bail for over three months, the court directed him to surrender before the trial court within a week.

“An administrative enquiry into the conduct of the concerned judicial officers, who were in contact with the prosecutrix, is also warranted. It is directed that appropriate action in accordance with law be taken in this regard,” the order concluded.

With PTI inputs

