Delhi HC Quashes 17-Year-Old Attempt To Murder FIR Against Madhu Kishwar

The Delhi High Court on October 16 quashed a 17-year-old FIR against academician and activist Madhu Kishwar, ruling it a "maliciously motivated counterblast" filed to wreak vengeance following the complainants' conviction in a related case. Justice Amit Mahajan observed that continuing proceedings would abuse the court's process, especially since the 2008 FIR stemmed from the same December 31, 2007, incident in Delhi's Sewa Nagar Street Vendors' Market.
According to PTI, The FIR, lodged by Basoya family members at KM Pur police station, alleged Kishwar instructed her driver to run them over during a dispute over shop allotments and that her associates assaulted them. Kishwar had filed a prior FIR the same day, accusing the Basoyas of forming an unlawful assembly and attacking her and her driver while she documented illegal encroachments; the trial court convicted them in 2019.