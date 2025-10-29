Delhi HC Quashes 17-Year-Old Attempt To Murder FIR Against Madhu Kishwar

According to PTI, The FIR, lodged by Basoya family members at KM Pur police station, alleged Kishwar instructed her driver to run them over during a dispute over shop allotments and that her associates assaulted them. Kishwar had filed a prior FIR the same day, accusing the Basoyas of forming an unlawful assembly and attacking her and her driver while she documented illegal encroachments; the trial court convicted them in 2019.