Conspiracy To Kill Kejriwal By Stopping Home-Cooked Food: Delhi Minister

The charges came hours after the ED claimed before a court that Kejriwal is eating high-sugar foods like mangoes and sweets every day despite having type 2 diabetes to create grounds for medical bail.

Delhi Cabinet minister Atish | Photo: PTI
Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi alleged a "huge conspiracy" to harm Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's health while he is under arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi excise policy case. Atishi claimed that the ED is attempting to deny Kejriwal home-cooked food in jail.

Her charge came hours after the ED claimed before a Delhi court that Kejriwal is eating high-sugar foods like mangoes and sweets despite having type 2 diabetes to create grounds for medical bail.

Atishi countered this claim, saying that Kejriwal uses erythritol, a low-calorie sweetener prescribed by his doctor, instead of white sugar in his tea and for sweets. 

"The BJP people can google it. It is a low-calorie sweetener allowed for diabetics," Atishi said in a press conference on Thursday.

"The BJP through its wing ED is trying to harm Kejriwal's health. They are trying to stop the supply of home-cooked food to Kejriwal in jail,” she said.

How Are General Elections Conducted In The World's Largest Democracy?

Atishi said the ED told the court that Kejriwal is eating bananas. "Any doctor will tell you that diabetes patients are asked to carry bananas or any toffee or chocolate because a drop in sugar level can be dangerous for life. The ED said he is eating aloo-puri. The ED should be afraid of God for lying so much. He ate puri only on the first day of Navratra. All these lies are being spread by the BJP and ED to stop the supply of home-cooked food to Kejriwal," she alleged.

"From the past few days, Kejriwal's sugar level is over 300 mg/dl, but he has been denied insulin by Tihar jail authorities. There's a conspiracy to kill Kejriwal by stopping his home-cooked food supply," she alleged.

Background:

Kejriwal is currently lodged in Tihar jail as the central investigation agency is probing allegations of money laundering in the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 that was later scrapped.

The AAP is campaigning without its key leader for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, which will begin on April 19. The seven constituencies of Delhi will be voting in the sixth phase, taking place on May 25, while in Punjab, another AAP-ruled state, polling is scheduled on June 1, the seventh phase.

(With PTI inputs)

