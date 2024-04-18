‘Eating Sweets, Mangoes In Jail’: Probe Agency Opposes Kejriwal's Medical Bail Request

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday told the court that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has type 2 diabetes, has been consuming a diet including mangoes, aloo puri, and sweets daily to raise his blood sugar levels, possibly to bolster a case for medical bail.
Kejriwal is currently detained in Tihar Jail in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.
During a hearing on Kejriwal's plea seeking medical consultation, ED counsel Zoheb Hossain informed the court about the alleged dietary choices. "The cause of concern is that he was allowed prescribed home cooked food because he claimed he has high diabetes. Kejriwal is eating high sugar content food despite having type 2 diabetes. He is consuming 'aloo poori', mango, sweets, daily. This is being done to make grounds for medical bail.”
"Diet chart has been placed before the court. The diet chart had mangoes and sweets, we have placed this before the court. He was particularly consuming sweet food which is not permitted for any diabetic patient. The matter is pending before the court," Hossain said.
The court has taken note of these claims, directing Tihar Jail authorities to submit a report on Kejriwal's diet. Additionally, Kejriwal's lawyer has been asked to provide specifics of the prescribed diet to the AAP supremo.
Kejriwal is currently lodged in Tihar jail as the central investigation agency is probing allegations of money laundering in the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 that was later scrapped.
The AAP is campaigning without its key leader for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, which will begin on April 19. The seven constituencies of Delhi will be voting in the sixth phase, taking place on May 25, while in Punjab, another AAP-ruled state, polling is scheduled on June 1, the seventh phase.