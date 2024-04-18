‘Eating Sweets, Mangoes In Jail’: Probe Agency Opposes Kejriwal's Medical Bail Request

"Diet chart has been placed before the court. The diet chart had mangoes and sweets, we have placed this before the court. He was particularly consuming sweet food which is not permitted for any diabetic patient. The matter is pending before the court," Hossain said.

The court has taken note of these claims, directing Tihar Jail authorities to submit a report on Kejriwal's diet. Additionally, Kejriwal's lawyer has been asked to provide specifics of the prescribed diet to the AAP supremo.

