Tihar's Report On Arvind Kejriwal's Insulin Reaches Lt Governor; AAP Attacks BJP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) raised concern about Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's health, alleging a plot to harm him inside Tihar jail and questioned the denial of insulin by authorities. The claim, however, was rejected by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Saturday, who cited reports by jail authorities on Kejriwal's diet and insulin need.
Kejriwal, who was detained by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case, has Type-2 diabetes, with reports suggesting fluctuations in his blood sugar levels during his time in judicial custody.
"The entire narrative being built and fear-mongering by the Aam Aadmi Party regarding Kejriwal's sugar levels, is only based on a purported treatment of Kejriwal being carried out by a Telangana based private clinic. Interestingly, Kejriwal, as advised by the Telangana doctor, was on an insulin - reversal programme and the doctor had stopped insulin dosage much before the arrest of Kejriwal," officials said on Saturday, citing a report by the Tihar jail administration to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.
In response, AAP leader Atishi accused the BJP of orchestrating a conspiracy against Kejriwal. "At the behest of the BJP, a conspiracy is underway to kill Kejriwal in jail. The chief minister has been taking insulin for 12 years, what is the problem for the Tihar administration to give insulin to him?" she asked.
The Delhi minister also claimed that Kejriwal used to take 50 units of insulin daily before he was sent to jail.
This came after the Enforcement Directorate accused Kejriwal of eating sugary foods like mangoes and sweets on a daily basis despite being diabetic, in order to be approved for medical bail.
AAP, however, denied the allegations and claimed that the food he ate was in line with the diet plan his doctor had prepared.
Background:
Kejriwal is currently lodged in Tihar jail as the central investigation agency is probing allegations of money laundering in the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 that was later scrapped.
The AAP is campaigning without its key leader for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, which will begin on April 19. The seven constituencies of Delhi will be voting in the sixth phase, taking place on May 25, while in Punjab, another AAP-ruled state, polling is scheduled on June 1, the seventh phase.