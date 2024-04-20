Tihar's Report On Arvind Kejriwal's Insulin Reaches Lt Governor; AAP Attacks BJP

"The entire narrative being built and fear-mongering by the Aam Aadmi Party regarding Kejriwal's sugar levels, is only based on a purported treatment of Kejriwal being carried out by a Telangana based private clinic. Interestingly, Kejriwal, as advised by the Telangana doctor, was on an insulin - reversal programme and the doctor had stopped insulin dosage much before the arrest of Kejriwal," officials said on Saturday, citing a report by the Tihar jail administration to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.