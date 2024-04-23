After BJP's Surat Lok Sabha Win, NOTA Debate Takes Over Social Media

NOTA, the commonly known acronym for 'None of the above', is one of the options displayed on the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), allowing voters to exercise the option of not voting for any poll candidate Photo: PTI/File

NOTA, the commonly known acronym for 'None of the above', is one of the options displayed on the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), allowing voters to exercise the option of not voting for any poll candidate Photo: PTI/File