BJP Wins Unopposed In Surat Lok Sabha Seat; Congress Says 'Attempt To Match-Fix'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) logged its first win in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024 as the party's candidate from Gujarat's Surat, Mukesh Dalal, won unopposed after all opponents withdrew their nominations and the Congress contender's form got rejected by the Returning Officer.
Today was the deadline for withdrawing nominations.
"Surat has presented the first lotus to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I congratulate our candidate for Surat Lok Sabha seat Mukesh Dalal for getting elected unopposed," the party's Gujarat unit chief CR Paatil posted on the microblogging website X.
The Congress party's candidate, Suresh Padsala, had his nomination form rejected by the Returning Officer, as his nomination form was also found invalid.
The returning officer had said the four nomination forms submitted by the two Congress candidates did not appear genuine. The proposers, in their affidavits, had said they had not signed the forms themselves, the returning officer said in the order.
The Congress reacted sharply to the BJP’s candidate being declared the winner uncontested, accusing the ruling party of attempting to “match-fix” a seat “which they (BJP) have won consistently since 1984 Lok Sabha elections”.
“All other candidates withdraw their nomination except BJP’s candidate, Mukesh Dalal. BJP candidate declared “elected unopposed” from Surat Lok Sabha seat on April 22nd, 2024, nearly two weeks before polling on May 7th 2024. The distress and anger faced by MSME owners and businesspeople in Modi’s Anyay Kaal has spooked the BJP so badly that they are attempting to “match-fix” Surat Lok Sabha, which they have won consistently since 1984 Lok Sabha elections!,” senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.
Congress lawyer Babu Mangukiya said the party will approach the high court and the Supreme Court for relief.