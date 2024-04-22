BJP Wins Unopposed In Surat Lok Sabha Seat; Congress Says 'Attempt To Match-Fix'

"Surat has presented the first lotus to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I congratulate our candidate for Surat Lok Sabha seat Mukesh Dalal for getting elected unopposed," the party's Gujarat unit chief CR Paatil posted on the microblogging website X.

The Congress party's candidate, Suresh Padsala, had his nomination form rejected by the Returning Officer, as his nomination form was also found invalid.

The returning officer had said the four nomination forms submitted by the two Congress candidates did not appear genuine. The proposers, in their affidavits, had said they had not signed the forms themselves, the returning officer said in the order.

