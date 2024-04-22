Elections

BJP Wins Unopposed In Surat Lok Sabha Seat; Congress Says 'Attempt To Match-Fix'

The party's candidate, Mukesh Dalal, was declared the winner after all his opponents withdrew their nominations and the Congress candidate's form was rejected by the Returning Officer.

Advertisement

X%2F%40mukeshdalal568
BJP's Surat candidate Mukesh Dalal | Photo: X/@mukeshdalal568
info_icon

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) logged its first win in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024 as the party's candidate from Gujarat's Surat, Mukesh Dalal, won unopposed after all opponents withdrew their nominations and the Congress contender's form got rejected by the Returning Officer.

Today was the deadline for withdrawing nominations.

Also Read | Wayanad: A Loss For INDIA Coalition, No Matter Who Wins

"Surat has presented the first lotus to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I congratulate our candidate for Surat Lok Sabha seat Mukesh Dalal for getting elected unopposed," the party's Gujarat unit chief CR Paatil posted on the microblogging website X.

The Congress party's candidate, Suresh Padsala, had his nomination form rejected by the Returning Officer, as his nomination form was also found invalid.

The returning officer had said the four nomination forms submitted by the two Congress candidates did not appear genuine. The proposers, in their affidavits, had said they had not signed the forms themselves, the returning officer said in the order.

Also Read:

Advertisement

The Congress reacted sharply to the BJP’s candidate being declared the winner uncontested, accusing the ruling party of attempting to “match-fix” a seat “which they (BJP) have won consistently since 1984 Lok Sabha elections”.

“All other candidates withdraw their nomination except BJP’s candidate, Mukesh Dalal. BJP candidate declared “elected unopposed” from Surat Lok Sabha seat on April 22nd, 2024, nearly two weeks before polling on May 7th 2024. The distress and anger faced by MSME owners and businesspeople in Modi’s Anyay Kaal has spooked the BJP so badly that they are attempting to “match-fix” Surat Lok Sabha, which they have won consistently since 1984 Lok Sabha elections!,” senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.

Advertisement

Congress lawyer Babu Mangukiya said the party will approach the high court and the Supreme Court for relief.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Virat Kohli 'No Ball' Controversy Explained | Why Was The RCB Star Given Out Against KKR
  2. Stargazers' Guide: Lyrid Meteor Shower Peaks Amidst Pink Moon Spectacle This Week. See The Remaining 2024 Celestial Events Calendar Here!
  3. Sports LIVE Updates: D Gukesh Becomes Youngest-Ever Candidates Chess Winner
  4. Manushi Chhillar On Box Office Failure Of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’: I Have Made My Peace With It
  5. The Elephant Can Remember: How The BSP Is Looking To Reinvent Itself This Poll Season
  6. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Teaser: Makers Introduce Amitabh Bachchan As The Immortal Ashwatthama In Prabhas’ Sci-Fi Film
  7. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: Congress Seeks EC Action Against PM Modi's 'Wealth Redistribution' Remark
  8. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami