Wayanad: A Loss For INDIA Coalition, No Matter Whoever Wins

“We don’t know politics; our municipality is providing us good support, the Narendra Modi government has done a few good things for the people, but dividing people on the basis of religion is not good,” say Usha and Deepa, two sanitation workers who are team members of Haritha Karma Sena—a collective of sanitation workers formed by local self-governments. Both the women have a definitive opinion about the CAA. “The CAA is the most discussed issue in this election. So the LDF has an edge over us,” says Abdul Hameed, a worker of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in Areekodu, Wayanad. Discussions about the CAA are palpable in every household, a sentiment that has been evident during our house visits, says Hameed. He adds that there is no question of Gandhi losing the election, but even a decline in the victory margin would be a bad sign for the Congress. Women, who outnumber men in Wayanad, are uncertain about whom to support. “This time around, there’s a noticeable difference. Annie Raja is like an ordinary woman—one of us—and I like her. At the same time, I don’t oppose Gandhi,” says Sainaba Ali, a resident of Eranad, which falls under the constituency.