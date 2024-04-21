‘Ulgulan Nyay’: INDIA Bloc’s Rally In Jharkhand And Its Connection With Adivasi Rights

After his arrest, Soren in no uncertain terms called it out as an attack on Adivasis and said that the ruling party wants them to go back to the jungle. “They don’t want us to ride on BMW,” he said during his speech in the assembly on the day of floor test when his successor Champai Soren proved his majority. While talking to Outlook, current CM and senior Adivasi leader of the state Champai Soren said, “In every decade some Adivasi leaders emerge to reclaim their rights of Jal Jungle Jameen and every time they try to punish him. From the days of Birsa to today’s time.”