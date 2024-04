Elections

Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Hold Rallies In Rajasthan's Jalore, Banswara Today

Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: The Lok Sabha elections in the largest democracy of the world is going on as it began on April 19 and will be conducted through six more phases throughout the months of April and May with the seventh phase taking place on June 1. The voter counting will be conducted on June 4. The Assembly elections are also taking place in four states at the same time - Sikkim, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. The opposition bloc INDIA is fighting against the ruling NDA and they have been slamming each other through speeches at rallies across the country.