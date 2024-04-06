Arrest Of Arvind Kejriwal And Hemant Soren: The Similarities And Political Inference

This year in the months of January and March, two states had been in limelight on account of political events, with the arrest of their sitting Chief Ministers. While the arrest of Hemant Soren on the night of January 31 on account of alleged land scam was a major political event, the other event that remained in the limelight was the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal on March 21 due to alleged alcohol policy scam. The leaders of both the parties have termed these arrests as political vendetta and hold BJP responsible for these acts. These party leaders are of the view that all those party leaders who have been accused of scam and corruption join and agree to the offers of BJP, and all their charges get washed away the same way as the clothes get washed in washing machine. According to a latest report published by Indian Express, after 2014, 25 big opposition leaders who had serious corruption charges against them with action being taken by the national investigation agencies, had joined the BJP. At present, 23 of these cases have been done away with.