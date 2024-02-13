Future Of Tribalism: How Adivasi Politics Is Shaping The Big Political Battles

“The manner in which Baba Bhimrao Ambedkar, who had dreamt that all sections of the society (religion, caste sect) are able to come together on one platform, I feel that the way he had to embrace Buddhism (by giving up his religion), something similar is being planned for the Adivasis and the Dalit in the future.”

These words of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren from the floor of the house just minutes before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) took him away not only point to a new form of Adivasi aspirations but also calls for a Dalit-Adivasi mobilisation that Soren’s party Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has historically been known for. While addressing the house after the trust vote where the JMM-Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) alliance successfully proved its majority, Soren repeatedly reiterated his Adivasi identity and said that an Adivasi riding BMW irked the ruling class leading to his "arrest".

Such strong evocation of Adivasi identity on the floor of the house has lately been missing from Indian politics. On December 19, 1946, legendary Adivasi leader Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda said in the parliament, “Sir, I am proud to be a Jungli, that is the name by which we are known in my part of the country.” But these words could not find much resonance in the following generations — except during JMM’s struggle for an independent Jharkhand.