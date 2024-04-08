Why Rahul Gandhi Promised Sixth Schedule In Adivasi Districts Of Madhya Pradesh

Kicking off the electoral campaign in Madhya Pradesh, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today said that if the party comes to power, they would implement sixth schedule across the Adivasi regions. Addressing a rally at Seoni district- the centre of three Adivasi-dominated Lok Sabha seats- Chhindwara, Balaghat and Mandla, Gandhi said, “Adivasi regions should be administered under sixth schedule and they should not take orders from Bhopal or Delhi. We will ensure that Adivasis take their decisions on their own and decide upon their development.”
Coming at a time when Mahakoshal region of the state - an Adivasi dominated region- is going to polls on April 19, this statement seems to be politically significant. But what is the sixth schedule? Why is it important in Madhya Pradesh?
Advertisement
As per the sixth schedule of the constitution the Adivasi dominated areas of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram are administered by autonomous councils. In Assam it is implemented in the North-Cachar Hills District (Dima Haolang), the Karbi-Anglong District and the Bodoland Territorial Area District. In Meghalaya, it consists of the Khasi Hills District, the Jaintia Hills District and the Garo Hills district whereas in Tripura it is applicable in Tripura Tribal Areas district. For Mizoram, the areas within sixth schedule are the Chakma District, the Mara District, the Lai District.
Advertisement
The debates over sixth schedule have been dominating the political discourse for the last few months. The climate activist of Ladakh Sonam Wangchuk recently completed his 22 days fast demanding sixth schedule for the hill area. However, the BJP government till now seems to be non-committal.
In the case of MP, the promise of sixth schedule is important given the population of Adivasis in the state. As per the 2011 census, MP has 21.1 per cent total Adivasi population. Notably, in the last assembly elections in the state Congress was banking on the Adivasi votes but it couldn’t succeed in consolidating them. However, in 2018 when Congress won the assembly elections and Kamal Nath ran a government for one and a half year just before Jyotiraditya Scindia jumped the boat leading to its fall, Congress got majority of the Adivasi seats- 31 out of 47. The number of Congress got reduced to 22 in the last assembly elections.
The significance of the Adivasi seats in Lok Sabha elections is not less as well. There are 6 ST-reserved seats in Madhya Pradesh of which one of the biggest contests is scheduled for Mandla Lok Sabha where Union Minister and senior Adivasi leader Faggan Singh Kulaste is fighting against Congress leader Omkar Singh Markam. Notably, Kulaste lost the assembly elections from Niwas in 2023.
Talking about the feasibility of implementing sixth schedule in Adivasi-dominated districts in Madhya Pradesh, political strategist Sulabh Singh, says, “We have never heard of these demands of sixth schedule from the Adivasi political parties like JAYS or Gondwana Ganatantra Party. I think it is just an electoral promise but doesn’t have much base.”
Advertisement
MP is divided into seven regions among which at least in three regions- Malwa Nimar, Mahakoshal and Gwalior-Chambal- Adivasis dominate in terms of population. Interestingly, Gandhi was addressing his rally in Seoni that comes under Mahakoshal region. Singh while talking about the diversity of the Adivasi population in the state, says, “In Malwa Nimar region it is dominated by Bhils and Mahakoshal is populated by Gond community. Already fifth schedule if there and protections against their lands are in place. But to promise sixth schedule, I don’t think is a feasible option.”
Advertisement
If the sixth schedule is implemented, the districts will be autonomous and the district councils would have the power to frame laws. “The Congress party is banking on Adivasi votes to sweep at least 2-3 ST-reserved seats this time and thus they are saying these things”, notes an analyst.