Why Rahul Gandhi Promised Sixth Schedule In Adivasi Districts Of Madhya Pradesh

In the case of MP, the promise of sixth schedule is important given the population of Adivasis in the state. As per the 2011 census, MP has 21.1 per cent total Adivasi population. Notably, in the last assembly elections in the state Congress was banking on the Adivasi votes but it couldn’t succeed in consolidating them. However, in 2018 when Congress won the assembly elections and Kamal Nath ran a government for one and a half year just before Jyotiraditya Scindia jumped the boat leading to its fall, Congress got majority of the Adivasi seats- 31 out of 47. The number of Congress got reduced to 22 in the last assembly elections.