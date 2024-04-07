Elections

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: PM Modi To Campaign In Bengal, Bihar, MP; AAP’s Nationwide Fast Over Arvind Kejriwal’s Arrest Today

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: With the country slated to for polls in less than two weeks, the political parties have started to campaign more intensely. Amid the rising temperatures, the political pulse is also witnessing raise, as the parties are launching attacks and counter attacks on each other. On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be campaigning for the BJP in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri. He will also start the party’s poll campaign in Madhya Pradesh, where he will hold a massive roadshow. He is also scheduled to address a rally in Bihar’s Nawada. Meanwhile, AAP is also holding a nationwide collective fast on Sunday against the arrest of its party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.