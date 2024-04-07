Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: PM Modi To Campaign In Bengal, Bihar, MP; AAP’s Nationwide Fast Over Arvind Kejriwal’s Arrest Today

MK Stalin Address Rally In Puducherry | Watch
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday addressed an election rally in Puducherry.
Tourists Visiting Hill Stations Face Inconvenience Due To MCC Enforcement Ahead Of LS Polls
Several tourists visiting the country’s famous hill stations are facing tight security measures due to the implementation of the model code of conduct (MCC) ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
“They are checking us for cash, which is becoming an inconvenience for the tourists. They are interrupting tourists who are visiting these places. So, due to this, tourists may be facing some issues. They should simply consider that if someone is a tourist, they should let them go instead of searching their bags or cars," said a tourist taking a ride on the Nilgiris Heritage train.
Lakhimpur Locals Urge Political Parties To Resolve Border Issue Between Arunachal Pradesh And Assam Ahead Of LS Polls
Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the locals in Lakhimpur area have urged the political parties to resolve the border dispute between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.
Setback To Uddhav Camp As Ex-Minister Babanrao Gholap Joins Eknath Shinde Faction
In a fresh setback to the Uddhav Thackeray camp ahead of Lok Sabha elections, former Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) deputy leader Babanrao Gholap has joined the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
‘Congress Manifesto More Appropriate For Elections In Pakistan Than India’: BJP’s Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has alleged that the Congress’ manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections was more appropriate for elections in Pakistan than in India. Sarma claimed that the manifesto was aimed at dividing the society to come to power.
‘This Time Bihar Will Give 40 Seats To PM Modi, Mahagathbandhan Won’t Even Get 1 Seat’: BJP’s Shahnawaz Hussain
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Nawada rally, BJP’s national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain on Sunday claimed that the people of Bihar will give all 40 seats to PM Modi, while the Opposition ‘Mahagathbandhan’ in the state won't even get one seat in the elections.
He said,"...PM Modi is coming to the land of Bihar today, RJD and Mahagathbandhan are rattled because PM Modi is visiting Bihar. They think that they are in a contesting position now by having an alliance with VIP. PM Modi visits Bihar as he loves this place. This time Mahagathbandhan won't get even one seat in the elections, the people of Bihar will give all 40 seats to PM Modi."
Preparations Underway For PM Modi’s Rally In West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri | Watch
The preparations are underway in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally on Sunday.
Preparations Underway In Delhi’s Jantar Mantar For AAP’s Fast Over Arvind Kejriwal’s Arrest | Watch
The preparations are underway at Delhi's Jantar Mantar ahead of AAP's 'Upvas Diwas' (fast) scheduled to be held later on Sunday against the arrest of its party supremo Arvind Kejriwal.
INDIA-bloc To Contest Upcoming LS Polls Jointly In Jharkhand
Congress general secretary and the party's Jharkhand in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir has said INDIA-bloc will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state together.
In a presser, Mir said: “The polling dates for the Lok Sabha constituencies of Jharkhand are fast approaching. The INDIA alliance partners in the state will contest together here.”
He added: “Our agendas and policies are clear. Today’s meeting was to review the preparations for the upcoming polls. I am hopeful that the people will support us, and we will win by a good margin.”
AAP To Hold Nationwide Fast Over Arvind Kejriwal’s Arrest
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday will hold a nationwide collective fast against the arrest of its party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
PM Modi To Hold Roadshow In Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is beginning BJP’s poll campaign in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.
He is scheduled to hold a roadshow in Jabalpur, along the 1.2-kilometer route from Shaheed Bhagat Singh crossing to Adi Shankaracharya crossing in Gorakhpur locality.
PM Modi To Campaign For BJP In West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri
Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will be campaigning for BJP in North Bengal’s Jalpaiguri.