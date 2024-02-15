Hemant Soren's Arrest And The Masterstroke That Stumped BJP

The events of January 31 were a long time in the making. What happened that day is a black chapter in the democratic history of this country. The plan for my arrest was laid well in advance.

Today, efforts are afoot to get the Adivasis to give up their Adivasi identity. They do not like seeing tribals, Dalits, backward classes, and minorities in the top positions of the country.

I have absolutely no regrets that I’ve been taken into custody by the ED. Enjoying power has never been our goal. But I want to make it clear that the JMM came into being to uphold the honour, respect, and self-respect of Jharkhand. Any attempt, political or legal, to trifle with that will get a befitting reply.