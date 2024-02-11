The Journey Of Finding Joy

After being persuaded by my friends, I downloaded a dating app. Tinder was scary for me. I was 33 and had no patience to deal with Tinder-ians. I was clear about what I didn’t want. Someone told me about another app, saying, “Yahan thode serious type aate hain” (Here, some serious people come). I thought, sure, let’s try this too. I chatted with very few people on that app. It was a horrifying experience. I used to take screenshots of cheesy one-liners and send them to my friends, saying, “See what I go through because of you”—“Drop-daaad gaargeous”, “Looking for one night?”, “Fraanship karogi”, and other regulars. One that I distinctly remember was: “Will you have a sensual dinner with me?” I wanted to swipe right just to ask him what that meant, but I controlled my emotions. It was strange; the internet, once a safe space, made me doubt everyone. I had severe trust issues. I would chat with a few people, and if they insisted too much on meeting immediately, I would block them. There were 3-4 people I met after weeks of chatting. One guy that I met made me feel miserable about myself the entire evening, especially about my leukoderma, and I was so low in my confidence that I sat through the entire evening and just let him do that. I entered my building and was in tears. I called my friend and told her what happened. I couldn’t sleep that night. I didn’t open the app for a week or so.