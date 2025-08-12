Govt Pushes Through Six Bills Amid Opposition Protests; Panel Set Up To Probe HC Judge In Cash-At-Home Row

In the Rajya Sabha, opposition members staged a walkout before the passage of four bills; The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, and two money bills, The Income Tax Bill and The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, which were returned to the Lok Sabha after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s reply. She also introduced an insolvency and bankruptcy code amendment bill, recommending it be sent to a select committee for detailed scrutiny.