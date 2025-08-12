Govt Pushes Through Six Bills Amid Opposition Protests; Panel Set Up To Probe HC Judge In Cash-At-Home Row

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha pass six bills despite opposition walkouts over Bihar electoral roll revision row.
Speaker Om Birla names three-member panel to probe Allahabad HC Judge Yashwant Varma in “cash-at-home” case.
Parliamentary committee on simultaneous polls granted fresh extension till Winter Session 2025.
Shrugging off opposition protests, the government on Tuesday advanced its legislative agenda in Parliament, ensuring the passage of six bills before both Houses took a five-day break for Independence Day celebrations.
According to PTI, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced the formation of a three-member panel to investigate allegations against Allahabad High Court Judge Yashwant Varma, involved in the “cash-at-home” controversy. The panel, comprising Supreme Court judge Aravind Kumar, Madras High Court Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, and senior advocate B V Acharya, was constituted after Birla admitted a multi-party notice seeking the judge’s removal, setting the impeachment process in motion.
The Lok Sabha passed The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill and The Indian Ports Bill following brief debates amid protests over the Bihar electoral roll revision. Heated scenes erupted when opposition members tore papers and hurled the scraps toward the Chair, drawing condemnation from Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, who said such acts lowered the dignity of the House.
In the Rajya Sabha, opposition members staged a walkout before the passage of four bills; The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, and two money bills, The Income Tax Bill and The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, which were returned to the Lok Sabha after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s reply. She also introduced an insolvency and bankruptcy code amendment bill, recommending it be sent to a select committee for detailed scrutiny.
Meanwhile, the parliamentary committee examining the “one nation, one election” proposal received an extension till the first day of the last week of the Winter Session 2025 to present its report.
The Monsoon Session, which began on July 21, will resume on August 18 after the break and conclude on August 21, as reported by PTI.