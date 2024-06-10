New Kids On The Block: The Emergence Of Young Leaders This Election

More importantly, this campaign saw him endeavour to undertake a task that has eluded his much more seasoned father all these years: enlarge the RJD’s appeal beyond its core support base of the Yadavs and the Muslims. He has been lauded for proposing a social coalition of BAAP (Bahujan, Aggadi, Adhik-abadi, and Poor). He succeeded visibly in roping in the Sahanis and the Kushwahas; though it is also clear that he and his core party managers (mostly Yadavs) still have a long way to go before they can acquire sharper accommodative skills and habits. The game of building and sustaining wider social coalitions is a work constantly in progress in this age of massive churnings in Indian society.